Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.64% of Peloton Interactive worth $125,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

