Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 460 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.59. 1,743,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

