Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 477 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 298,479 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.19. The stock had a trading volume of 837,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GS. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.