Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,720. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

