Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 82,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.77. The company had a trading volume of 358,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,422. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

