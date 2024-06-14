Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.95 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 536,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.