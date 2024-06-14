Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 3,100 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 2,447,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.