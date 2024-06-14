Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Director Sells C$56,325.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00.
Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance
CVE:PTF opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.54 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.58.
About Pender Growth Fund
