Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 253,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 369,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Pennpetro Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.53. The company has a market cap of £802,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01.

About Pennpetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.