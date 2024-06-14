Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Buys 1,400 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

