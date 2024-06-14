Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.68% from the company’s previous close.

Peraso Stock Performance

PRSO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Peraso has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peraso

About Peraso

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

