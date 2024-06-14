Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.68% from the company’s previous close.
Peraso Stock Performance
PRSO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Peraso has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $28.40.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
