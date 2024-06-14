Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PERI. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

