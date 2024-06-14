Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,506.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.18) and last traded at GBX 1,498 ($19.08), with a volume of 999720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,442 ($18.36).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,374.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.47, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

