Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

