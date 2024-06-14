Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $222.12. 3,244,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

