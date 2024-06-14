PFM Health Sciences LP Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,706 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $497.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

