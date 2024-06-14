PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 88,837 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
