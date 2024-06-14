PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $7.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 88,837 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

