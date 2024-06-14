PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 92,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

PJX Resources Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

PJX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.