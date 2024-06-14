Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.