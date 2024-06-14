Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

