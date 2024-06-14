Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.8 %

AMN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 775,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

