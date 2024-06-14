Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 6,294 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 78,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.79. The company had a trading volume of 168,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.42 and a 200 day moving average of $435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

