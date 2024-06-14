Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of TPLC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

