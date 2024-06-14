Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

Shares of HGKGY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

