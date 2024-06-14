Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Power REIT stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.