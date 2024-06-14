Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.