PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,454. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.