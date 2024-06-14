PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.52.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.30 on Monday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,703 shares of company stock worth $7,535,454. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.