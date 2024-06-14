Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Sells $65,881.95 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $65,881.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,442.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.28.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

PROP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 143,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

