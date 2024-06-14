Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Sells $10,948.20 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,376.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $21,795.30.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Prairie Operating stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). Equities analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

