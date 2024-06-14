Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 69,990 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology comprises 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

