Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 16,503 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $153,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDXX stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.00. The company had a trading volume of 384,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

