Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 192,332 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,619,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,332 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $145,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aptiv by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 3,007,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

