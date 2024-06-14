Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.79% of Insulet worth $120,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,336,346. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,213. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

