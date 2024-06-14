Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $108.05 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $108,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. 4,533,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

