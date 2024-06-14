Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $116,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 208,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

PWR stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.29. The stock had a trading volume of 762,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

