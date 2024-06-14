Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $111,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.72. The stock had a trading volume of 240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,867. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

