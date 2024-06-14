Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 458,353 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $132,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 844,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $79,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

