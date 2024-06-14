Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 656,475 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.90% of Jackson Financial worth $158,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after buying an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after buying an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of JXN traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 814,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.