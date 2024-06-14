Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.87

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 29205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.40.
Primo Water Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
