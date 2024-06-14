Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $77.37 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.