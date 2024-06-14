Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BTEC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $36.15. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

