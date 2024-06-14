ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) PT Lowered to $6.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of PROK stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,700 and sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

