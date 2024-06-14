ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Up 3.3%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 6,222,619 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.