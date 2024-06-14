Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

