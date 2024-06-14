Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 272.9% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.19. 23,330,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,794,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $479.26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

