Prospect Financial Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.13. 2,720,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

