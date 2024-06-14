Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 727.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $390.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.17.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

