Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $878.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,162. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $885.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $785.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.55. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

