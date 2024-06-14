Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 5%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Prosper Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

