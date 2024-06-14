Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 423,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,449. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

